State police investigating one-car fatal accident in Hahnville

Louisiana State Police and St. Charles Parish authorities are on the scene investigating a fatal accident on the River Road in Hahnville.

The accident occurred near the intersection of La. 3160 at the River Road.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Trooper Melissa Matey, said the accident involved one vehicle with one person inside.

Witnesses reported seeing the body in a car near a Shell station and the courthouse.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.