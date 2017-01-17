Opponents speak out against proposed Entergy plant

Opponents of a new Entergy power plant in New Orleans East plan to meet tonight.

Entergy says the new facility will increase power delivery capacity to the city.

The new plant will be built on the site of an older power plant from the 1960s.

Some residents say a new plant would have a drastic effect on the environment.

Entergy argues the proposed plant would increase it's capacity to provide power to more than 300,000 customers in Orleans Parish.

A list of community groups including the East New Orleans Neighborhood Advisory Commission and the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice are opposed to the plant.

The groups opposed to the plant are concerned about the effect the plant could have on groundwater.

Entergy estimates the plant would be complete by 2019 and add an additional $5.84 to utility bills.

The final decision to build the plant will be made by the New Orleans City Council.

The council is expected to reach a final decision in April.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.