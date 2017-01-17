Radiohead announces 2017 New Orleans tour stop

Radiohead has announced nine additional U.S. tour dates and New Orleans is in that number.

The band will hit the Smoothie King Center this coming April 3.

These shows are in addition to the band’s previously announced headline engagement at this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale beginning Friday, January 20.

Tickets for all shows will be limited to four per order. Restrictions may vary from venue to venue.

The full Radiohead U.S. 2017 itinerary is below.

March 30 - American Airlines Arena - Miami, FL

April 1 - Philips Arena - Atlanta, GA

April 3 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

April 5 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO

April 8 - Key Arena - Seattle, WA

April 9 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

April 11 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA * Tickets limited to 2 per order

April 14 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 17 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

April 18 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

April 21 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.