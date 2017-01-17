With football season over, Saints fans can find a new rooting interest at the Fair Grounds

Last year Dallas Stewart made it to the Kentucky Derby training Tom's Ready. The Gayle and Tom Benson-owned thoroughbred finished a disappointing 12th in the Run for The Roses, but just entering a horse in the Super Bowl of racing is quite a feat.

This season he's got another shot at Louisville, with another Black and Gold connection. Not owned by the Benson's, but a name that will get the Who-Dats on his side.

"Well that was my wife's idea. Gotta give her the credit for that. We're all excited as a family," said Dallas Stewart. "It's a family horse. We're the owner, trainer, breeder. It's just very exciting."

It doesn't stop there with Saint's Fan and his Who-Dat connection. The silks are black and gold also. Another of the wife's decision?

"Absolutely, wouldn't be anything else," said Stewart.

Saint's Fan is undefeated at 2-0. He's still got a lot to prove, and Saturday could go a long way into knowing if Dallas has something special in his barn.

"He's just a really nice horse. He broke his maiden, won his first race at Churchill. Came down here, and won down here. I mean that's pretty impressive for a young horse. He's just been great all year long. Now he's moving into his three year old year. We got the Lecomte coming up on the 21st. He's training well, and I think he's ready to go I hope," said Stewart.

Stewart has trained horses in three of the last four Kentucky Derbies. But if Saint's Fan is in that number come the first Saturday in May, it'll be quite a different experience.

"It would be really amazing. It would be one for the record books I would think. We'll see. I'm just happy with him now. One step at a time. If we get that far it would be terrific," said Stewart.

