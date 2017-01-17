Idina Menzel announces New Orleans stop on upcoming world tour

Tony Award-winning superstar Idina Menzel is coming to New Orleans as part of a 50-plus city world tour announced Tuesday

Her stop in New Orleans will be the Saenger Theatre on Tuesday, July 25th.

Menzel released her fifth solo studio album idina. last Fall.

The tour will start in Japan on March 29 and the North American leg of the tour begins April 7.

The tour will hit major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville and Las Vegas before winding down the tour concludes on September 3 in Phoenix.

European tour dates will be announced shortly.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at the Saenger Theatre Box Office, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

The box office, located at 1111 Canal Street, is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Further details can be found at www.idinamenzel.com/tour.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.