Jealousy leads to dismemberment homicide in Kenner, police say

Jealousy led to the violent dismemberment homicide of a man in Kenner, according to authorities in Kenner and St. John the Baptist Parish.

Viusqui J Perez-Espinosa, 44, of Cuba was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for the death of 27-year-old Ivis Alexis Portales-Lara.

The investigation began on November 13, 2016, when members of Portales-Lara’s family filed a missing person report with the Kenner Police Department.

Portales-Lara was last seen on November 11 at 6 p.m., at the La Belle Maison apartments, in the 200 block of Baylor Street, in Kenner.

At the time, Portales-Lara was reported missing, he failed to pick up his child for his scheduled weekend visitation. He also missed church, missed appointments with friends, and was unreachable by telephone or text messages.

Detectives then met with other family members and church pastor. In that meeting, they learned he did not show up for work the following Monday or Tuesday.

Police then learned that the roommate, Perez-Espinosa, had told family members and the pastor different stories about where Portales-Lara may have gone.

Investigators also learned that Perez-Espinosa was jealous of Portales-Lara because he was romantically involved and living with his former girlfriend.

Detectives interviewed the girlfriend and Perez-Espinosa.

Once invited into the apartment, detectives noticed what appeared to be blood on the floor.

They also saw what they believed to be blood splattered on the wall in the hallway, bathroom, and hall closet doors.

A search of the apartment revealed an even a larger pool of blood inside the apartment, indicating an apparent struggle and the loss of a large quantity of blood.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Laboratory determined through DNA testing that the blood was Portales-Lara’s.

On December 29, 2016, St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office investigators located a severed human arm at mile marker 202.9, near the Reserve Canal at I-10 eastbound.

DNA testing of a plug taken from the arm revealed this was the arm of Portales-Lara.

Since that time, and over the course of the last two weeks, detectives have conducted additional searches of the Reserve Canal, utilizing cadaver dogs, underwater drones, and sonar.

Additional body parts have been recovered.

Perez-Espinosa remains in custody. No bond has been set.

