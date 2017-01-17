Richard Reed sentenced for Chimes Restaurant incident

New Orleans Police release surveillance video of a man they say sexually assaulted a woman. It happened on April 16, in the 1400 block of Chartres Street.more>>
A Houma resident has been told to change the alterations he made to his Tahoe that make it resemble a police vehicle.more>>
Many households see cable TV as a necessity and a Louisiana state lawmakers want to make sure customers are getting good quality services for the money they are doling out and some residents welcome that.more>>
“I understand that he’s convicted of it, but when I talk to him or in a room alone with him, I can’t imagine that he did this,” said defense attorney Jerome Matthews.more>>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.more>>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.more>>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.more>>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.more>>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?more>>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.more>>
Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, has been arrested, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, has been safely recovered, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.more>>
A good Samaritan saw the toddler on the side of the road at night and stopped to help him.more>>
The driver said he's lucky to be alive after being dragged for four miles.more>>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.more>>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.more>>
