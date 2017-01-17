Richard Reed sentenced for Chimes Restaurant incident

"Mr. Reed is observed groping breasts and putting hands on genitalia on numerous occasions," said Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz in August 2014 after Reed's arrest. (FOX 8 Photo)

The brother of former St. Tammany District Attorney Walter Reed is sentenced to two years in jail Tuesday stemming from an incident at Chimes restaurant in Covington.

Richard Reed entered a guilty plea to two charges related to the incident.

When Reed was first arrested, he was charged with sexual battery and three other charges after being indicted by a grand jury convened under former Attorney General Buddy Caldwell.

At the time, prosecutors said Reed groped and kidnapped a woman at the Chimes Restaurant in August 2014. He was also charged with kidnapping that woman.

Since Caldwell left office, those charges were reduced to obscenity and impeding a witness.

Witnesses were called on Reed's behalf as Judge Peter Garcia prepared to sentence Reed. The first witness called was Covington resident Joel Caldwell who says he and Richard Reed are recovering alcoholics now going through the 12 step program.

Judge Garcia sentenced Reed to two years in jail and five years probation. Reed must report to jail Wednesday by noon and must also register as a sex offender.

