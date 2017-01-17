Ready for camping? Reservations are now being taken at one LA park.

A campground that was closed last summer after historic flooding in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes is about the reopen. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser says Tickfaw State Park, located near Springfield, Louisiana will open its campground sites,effective January 30. However, reservations can be made effective immediately.

The park was closed in August of 2016. Many park structures and campground locations incurred severe water damage which require extensive repairs. Day-use of the park reopened on Dec. 1, 2016. At this time, overnight stays are only available at one of 50 campsites located inside the park. Crews are continuing to make repairs to the 14 cabins and a group camp. No time has been set on when that phase of the park will be ready.

"Our staff has worked hard to get the campgrounds open, and we appreciate their efforts," said Lt. Governor Nungesser, whose office oversees Louisiana State Parks. "We will continue to move forward with reopening the park completely, as soon as possible."

Tickfaw State Park is located 7 miles southwest of Springfield and about 40 minutes east of Baton Rouge, off I-12. In addition to campsites, the park offers walking trails and a water playground. For more information about Tickfaw State Park and Louisiana State Parks, visit LaStateParks.com.

