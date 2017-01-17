Police: Terrebonne woman used stun gun on victim's genitalia and injured a police officer

A Terrebonne Parish Woman is behind bars after police say she injured another person with a stun gun and injured a police officer.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, 37-year-old Nadira Tardieff of Schriever was arrested for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, and battery of a police officer.

On Jan. 14, around 2:15 a.m., Thibodaux Police Officers saw Tardieff yelling at someone inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of a Motel in the 200 block of North Canal Blvd.

The yelling drew the attention of patrons at a local fast food restaurant across the street from the motel.

Officers tried to calm Nadira down, but she refused and was placed under arrest. While being escorted to a police car, Nadira sunk her fingernails into the arm of the officer, ripping flesh from his arm.

While in the back of the car, Nadira told officers that she dug her nails into the officer on purpose and they were lucky that was all she did.

Upon further investigation, police learned that Nadira had just attacked the person she was yelling at while the victim was inside of her motel room.

Nadira struck and stunned the victim in multiple parts of the victim’s body including the genitalia. Police were able to recover a pink stun gun.

She is being held on a $21,000 bond.

