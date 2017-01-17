David: Near record heat continues; severe weather possible

There will be once again be areas of fog over the Gulf and Lakes tonight. Some of that fog will move over land areas so dense fog in spots can't be ruled out.

The weather pattern has been stuck on Spring and will not change over the next few days. The warm January weather continues. In fact, we will likely flirt with record highs for the rest of the week with some spots reaching near the 80 degree mark!

A series of low pressure systems will move through the area between Thursday and Sunday. Thunderstorms are likely Thursday before a brief break on Friday.

Saturday looks to bring another round of storms that could last into Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy and severe weather can't be ruled out.

As for cool weather, it appears a real January feel finally returns by the early part of next week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.