Video: Thief breaks into school, steals laptops

The NOPD is searching for a suspect who was seen breaking into the Esperanza Charter School and stealing five laptops from the music building.

The incident happened on January 16, 2017. Police say around 6:22 p.m., an unknown man with a bald head, a red sleeve shirt and blue jeans gained entry into the school's yard by jumping over a fence between Esperanza and Jesuit High School.

The suspect then managed to get into the school's music room in the 4400 block of South Carrollton Avenue. Officers He reportedly The suspect then fled with five laptops. Officers observed the front and rear entry of the building breached.

Click here to watch surveillance video of the suspect trying to enter through the front door.

If anyone has any information on this incident or suspects, please contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

