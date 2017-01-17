Video: Thief breaks into school, steals laptops

Five months after our stories questioned large cash reserves and surplus at New Orleans' Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, those reserves continue to grow. But one lawmaker is trying to redirect some Convention Center money to the city to pay for police or code enforcement.more>>
Five months after our stories questioned large cash reserves and surplus at New Orleans' Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, those reserves continue to grow. But one lawmaker is trying to redirect some Convention Center money to the city to pay for police or code enforcement.more>>
Many households see cable TV as a necessity and a Louisiana state lawmakers want to make sure customers are getting good quality services for the money they are doling out and some residents welcome that.more>>
Many households see cable TV as a necessity and a Louisiana state lawmakers want to make sure customers are getting good quality services for the money they are doling out and some residents welcome that.more>>
The first thing that pops out of the Saints schedule is the first quarter of the season. It's brutal.more>>
The first thing that pops out of the Saints schedule is the first quarter of the season. It's brutal.more>>
The National Football League announced the 2017 regular season schedule tonight and the highlights for the New Orleans Saints slate includes at least two prime time nationally-televised games, a nationally broadcast contest from London’s Wembley Stadium and a home opener against the defending Super Bowl champions.more>>
The National Football League announced the 2017 regular season schedule tonight and the highlights for the New Orleans Saints slate includes at least two prime time nationally-televised games, a nationally broadcast contest from London’s Wembley Stadium and a home opener against the defending Super Bowl champions.more>>
Friday and Saturday will be very warm days with possible record highs on Saturday afternoon.more>>
Friday and Saturday will be very warm days with possible record highs on Saturday afternoon.more>>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.more>>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.more>>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.more>>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.more>>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?more>>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?more>>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.more>>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.more>>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.more>>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.more>>
A mother of five children is behind bars after investigators found her children living among maggots, overflowing toilets, and trash.more>>
A mother of five children is behind bars after investigators found her children living among maggots, overflowing toilets, and trash.more>>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.more>>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.more>>
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.more>>
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.more>>