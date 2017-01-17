New Orleans man receives water bill totaling over $8,500 in charges

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men for alleged oyster violations in Plaquemines Parish on April 18.more>>
Five months after our stories questioned large cash reserves and surplus at New Orleans' Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, those reserves continue to grow. But one lawmaker is trying to redirect some Convention Center money to the city to pay for police or code enforcement.more>>
Many households see cable TV as a necessity and a Louisiana state lawmakers want to make sure customers are getting good quality services for the money they are doling out and some residents welcome that.more>>
The first thing that pops out of the Saints schedule is the first quarter of the season. It's brutal.more>>
The National Football League announced the 2017 regular season schedule tonight and the highlights for the New Orleans Saints slate includes at least two prime time nationally-televised games, a nationally broadcast contest from London’s Wembley Stadium and a home opener against the defending Super Bowl champions.more>>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.more>>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?more>>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.more>>
