Police: ‘Fussing’ child in critical condition, man arrested for cruelty

Thibodaux police arrested a man suspected of injuring a child so badly, the toddler is in critical condition.

Officers were called to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center on Monday at 12:30 a.m. in reference to a toddler who was unresponsive because of head trauma.

Detectives said the mother left the child with Rashun Reed, 30, while she went into another room. Reed brought the child to her a few minutes later and the child was not breathing, officers said.

The child was taken to the emergency room in Thibodaux and later transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans for additional treatment. The child remains in critical but stable condition.

Detectives said the child’s injuries were consistent with being shaken violently, and they questioned Reed. He told investigators the child started “fussing,” so he started bouncing the child, according to police. Reed also admitted to “squeezing” the child tightly while trying to quiet the child.

Reed was arrested for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. He was taken to Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux.

While at the detention center, as correctional officers escorted Reed, they noticed him pick up an object from the ground, later determined to be a cigarette. When officers questioned Reed about the object, he attempted to consume it.

Officers grabbed Reed’s arm to prevent him from doing so, and Reed pulled away from officers and began resisting violently. During the struggle, Reed struck one of the correctional officers in the face.

He also caused damage to a door when he struck it with his foot. He was booked per the aforementioned warrant, and he was also booked with resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, and simple criminal damage to property. His bond is set at $126,000.

