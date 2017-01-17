Pelicans list Anthony Davis as questionable for Wednesday game

Anthony Davis left Monday's game at Indianapolis in pain after a hard fall that he absorbed mostly on his right hip and left thumb but is listed as questionable for the Pelicans' home game, Wednesday, against the Magic.

The forward has missed just three games this season but has been held out of a portion of six different contests with various injuries. Last week, he left the Pelicans' game in New York with a left hip injury that also kept him out of a subsequent game in Brooklyn.

Wednesday's 7 PM tip off against Orlando is the first of six consecutive home games for the Pelicans who sit at 16-26, 1.5 games back of the 8th spot in the Western Conference.

