Scalise upset over Obama's commutation of Manning sentence

With just days left in office, President Barack Obama commuted the 35-year sentence of Chelsea Manning.

Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst, was convicted of leaking classified government documents with Wikileaks.

She was known as Bradley Manning when she was arrested in 2010, but has since revealed she identifies as a woman.

She has served more than six years of her sentence, but now her sentence is set to expire May 17, 2017.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) issued the following statement:

"Our military troops, diplomats and intelligence officers risk their lives every day to keep our country safe and free. Manning betrayed them all by leaking thousands of classified documents, putting American lives at risk and our allies in danger. For President Obama to commute Manning's sentence is an insult to the rule of law and is an added stain on his legacy of abused executive action."

House Speaker Paul Ryan called Obama's decision "just outrageous."

Along with Manning, President Obama commuted the sentences of 208 inmates. Most of those receiving commutations were serving sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.