Locals eager to participate in Women's March on Washington, fight for women's rights

The massive Women’s March on Washington will include locals who said they want the new president to know they are ready to fight to protect the rights of women and all Americans.

"Together we are strong and we have a voice and we will be heard,” said Rachel Meese, a local consultant who is no stranger to the ways of democracy. Her mother is with the League of Women Voters.

Meese said she has never taken part in a national march, but is doing so this time along with her 11-year old daughter.

"This seems like a big moment and I want to go down on the right side of history,” she said.

On Tulane University’s campus, graduate student Mira Kohl, helped to organize a bus trip for dozens who wanted to be a part of the march.

She said it will be a whirlwind trip.

“We need to march in the streets and make our voices heard and I think, and I hope that will have an impact,” said Kohl.

In Gentilly, some Dillard University students will also head north for the march.

“In a couple of days here we're going experience a big shift as a country,” said Mariah Hickman, a mass communications major at Dillard University.

“I'm going to the march because I believe in equality, I believe in women's rights, I believe that somebody has to help them as far as like men, I believe that it's not being done enough,” said Brandon Blakely, a male student at Dillard.

Sociology Professor Toi Carter, who said she teaches at both Dillard and Tulane worked with others to make the trip possible for not just the students at Dillard but also from LSU, UNO and Louisiana Tech.

"My hope is that Donald Trump and his administration understand that they don't have a blank check,” stated Professor Carter.

She and others say they are determined to have their concerns heard by the Trump administration.

"I'm definitely concerned about losing healthcare as an entrepreneur, as you know sole provider, single mom, I'm very worried about losing health care, I'm worried about women's equality, women rights,” said Meese.

"Certainly, reproductive rights is one of them, we also are very much, women are also workers, women are also immigrants,” said Kohl.

"Getting a more conservative Supreme Court will definitely change things, the way we do things,” said Hickman.

And Meese said she is appalled by some of the things Trump has said about minorities.

Carter said the weekend march will only be part of the activism.

“I hope that this diverse group of young folks from across the state of Louisiana can continue to be a part of that work,” she said.

And Professor Carter said having a large representation for the march from a red state like Louisiana is telling.

“Which I think is very powerful. It sends a message that southerners can be progressive in our values,” she said.

