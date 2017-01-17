Boil water advisory issued for people in parts of Folsom

Some people on the North Shore need to boil their water tonight.

Village of Folsom Water System workers say boiling water is necessary near Lee Settlement Road because of an interruption in service caused by water main repairs.

People in the area should boil their water for one full minute before using it to brush teeth, prepare food and make beverages or ice.

The advisory will remain in effect until test samples show the water is safe.

The following streets are impacted by advisory:

Anthony Rd.

Baham Rd.

Bill Lee Rd..

Charlie Lee Rd.

Eliza Cemetery Rd.

Cotton Lane

Dudley Rd.

Eliza Lee Cemetery Rd.

Lee Settlement Rd.

McCoy Rd.

Monroe Magee Rd.

Neal Cemetery Rd.

St. John Church Rd.

Wesley Rd.

