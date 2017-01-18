Happening Today: Orleans Parish Criminal Court closed for electrical repairs

Three men were robbed, and one of them shot, after their car broke down on Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.more>>
Dexter Allen has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A jury convicted him of gunning down a Metairie father and son inside their home.more>>
Today will be very warm with mostly sunny and dry skies. Highs will reach the mid-80s.more>>
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men for alleged oyster violations in Plaquemines Parish on April 18.more>>
Five months after our stories questioned large cash reserves and surplus at New Orleans' Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, those reserves continue to grow. But one lawmaker is trying to redirect some Convention Center money to the city to pay for police or code enforcement.more>>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.more>>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.more>>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.more>>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.more>>
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.more>>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.more>>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.more>>
Ten-year-old Aidan Pankey got sick and died within two weeks of buying a rat from Petco that his family says was diseased. The family sued to company and its suppliers for $20 million, but the jury sided with Petco.more>>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?more>>
