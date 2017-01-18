Happening Today: Orleans Parish Criminal Court closed for electrical repairs

The Orleans Parish Criminal Court Building is closed Wednesday for electrical repairs, according to a statement released by Clerk of Criminal Court Arthur Morrell’s office.

A transformer blew knocking out power to the building.

While the full extent of the damage has not been determined, at least nine motors in the air conditioning system were heavily damaged.

All operations at the building will be closed Wednesday.

Morrell said the repairs could be completed by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

The building should reopen for full operations on Thursday.

Hundreds of cases were on the docket for today, including two trials, according to Judicial Administrator Robert Kazik.

Court officials are meeting Wednesday morning to plan a strategy to handle rescheduling those cases.

Hundreds of court appearances scheduled for today will need to be moved.

