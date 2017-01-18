Your Weather Authority: Dense fog advisory through 10 a.m.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. across southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

Over areas of water, the advisory will last through 11 a.m.

After the fog burns off, temperatures will soar to potential records again.

Some spots will reach the 80-degree mark this afternoon.

A series of low-pressure systems will move through the area between Thursday and Sunday.

Thunderstorms are likely Thursday before a brief break on Friday.

Saturday looks to bring another round of storms that could last into Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy and severe weather can't be ruled out.

A real January feel with cooler temperatures should return early next week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.