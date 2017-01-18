NOPD investigates four separate shootings

New Orleans police are investigating four separate shootings that happened overnight Tuesday.

The first shooting in the 4800 block of Majestic Oaks Drive.

Initial police reports show a man was shot in the leg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No further information currently available.

A man was shot several times in the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street.

Police found a man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Another shooting in the 5100 block of Lakeview Court.

Initial police reports show a boy was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Neighbors told our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune the victim was 11.

No further information is currently available.

A 16-year-old girl was shot Just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

Police reports indicate the victim was in the parking lot when she heard gunshots.

The victim started running when she realized she had suffered a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a nearby hospital transported to a local hospital.

No further information is currently available.

