Chef John Folse: Mama's Shrimp Spaghetti

The month of February is heart month, so Chef John Folse revised some old recipes to make them a little healthier. By using this new recipe, Folse cut the calories by 89, the fat by 11 grams and the saturated fat by 2 grams.

Ingredients:

5 pounds (50–60 count) shrimp, peeled, deveined and divided

1 (16-ounce) package spaghetti, cooked

¼ cup vegetable oil

½ cup pancake mix, divided

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

¼ cup diced bell pepper

¼ cup sliced garlic

1 (10-ounce) can ROTEL® tomatoes

2 (6-ounce) cans tomato paste, no salt added

2 tbsps Worcestershire sauce

1 quart low-fat, reduced-sodium chicken broth

celery salt to taste

salt substitute to taste

black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped basil

Method:

In a 2-gallon stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add ¼ cup pancake mix and, using a wire whisk, stir until a dark brown roux is achieved. Add remaining pancake mix to roux and continue to stir until well blended. Add onions, celery, bell pepper and sliced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add RO*TEL tomatoes and tomato paste, blending well into the roux mixture. Cook 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add Worcestershire sauce and chicken broth. Blend well to create a slightly thickened tomato sauce. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Add half of the shrimp and cook 30–45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste using celery salt, salt substitute, pepper and granulated garlic. Add green onions, basil and remaining shrimp. Cook an additional 5–10 minutes and serve over hot spaghetti.



