Police: Slidell homeowner won't face charges in fatal shooting

A man who shot another man acting “erratically” in his yard won’t face charges, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office.

The investigation is nearly complete and the findings will be turned over to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

Shane Hicks, 24, was involved in a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the Ozone Woods subdivision in Slidell.

Police say Hicks told investigators that he was in his home when he heard a noise in his front yard and went to investigate, armed with a pistol.

The homeowner saw a man, later identified as 22-year-old Seth Flores, shouting and hitting his car.

“Flores was acting very erratic in an erratic manner and making irrational statements to Mr. Hicks including saying he was invincible,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Flores began making his way towards Hicks who began to retreat.

“Flores continued to yell at Hicks and follow him until Hicks' back was literally backed up against his front door on the front porch of his residence,” Sheriff Smith said.

As Hicks backed up against his front door, Flores began lunging towards him.

Hicks, who investigators said feared for his safety and for the safety of his family, shot Flores once, but Flores continued to lunge at Hicks and attempted to grab his weapon, according to deputies.

Hicks fired his gun at least five more times, killing Flores on his front porch and then immediately called 911, according to Sheriff Smith.

At this point in the investigation, no charges are being filed against Hicks.

