Washington Parish inmate convicted for having a 'shank'

A man already serving time in the Washington Parish jail is facing more after he was convicted on a weapons charge.

The Washington Parish District Attorney’s office said Jason Jarrell Spikes, 31, an inmate at the Washington Parish jail, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he was convicted of possession of contraband in a state correctional institution.

A Washington Parish jury found Spikes guilty last Wednesday of possessing a homemade knife that was found in his bunk.

Spikes was previously convicted of three drug felonies. He also has a pending attempted murder charge, as well as other charges that stem from his time in jail.

A sentencing hearing on February 17 will determine whether Spikes will be sentenced as a multiple offender. If that happens, he could face 20 years to life in prison.

Security officers testified that in February of 2016, they noticed Spikes appeared to be either sick or impaired in his cell.

When officers went to check on Spikes they searched his cell and found a “shank,” made from a broken microwave plate. The weapon was found under the edge of his mattress.

