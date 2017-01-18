Six Louisiana men arrested in child porn sweep

A joint investigation lands six Louisiana men in jail on more than 200 counts of child pornography and exploitation, announced the Louisiana Attorney General's Office Wednesday.

Two of the men arrested are from the New Orleans metro area.

Trey LeCompte, 31 of Marrero, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for one count of Attempted Production of Sexual Abuse Images and Videos of Children, one count of Indecent Behavior, and one count of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

He was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail.

Ian Butler, 19 of Hahnville, was arrested on 50 counts of Sexual Abuse Images and/or Videos of Children. He was arrested and booked into the St. Charles Parish Jail as a result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Attorney General's Office says the images and videos showed children as young as one-year-old being sexually abused.

The four others arrested include Andrew McDonald, 24, of Dry Prong, La. Micah Sorbet, 33 of Carencro, La., Gilbert Breaux, 73, of Carencro, La. and Thomas Manwell, 18, of Ethel, La.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

