Rat causes power outage at Orleans Parish Criminal Court

A curious rat knocked out power and closed Orleans Parish Criminal Court Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Entergy says.

The disruption of electricity burned out nine air conditioning units, said Judicial Administrator Rob Kazik.

Entergy crews spent most of Wednesday morning searching for the source of the outage.

Entergy told our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune that the courthouse lost power Tuesday at evening.

Officials initially believed a blown transformer caused the outage. But further investigation ruled that out as the cause.

Many people needing to take care of business at the courthouse was unable to do so.

"Well it was a waste of time," said Doneisha Rhinehart, who had to see a judge.

"I got out of bed to be here on time and they're closed, I'm a full-time mother so it's taking time from my son."

Anthony Scott said he missed a job interview Wednesday morning to appear at court.

"I got court for 9 a.m. so I'm gonna miss it, but I gotta reschedule for tomorrow," Scott said.

Officials are hoping to have power restored to the courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

The court is expected to return to regular operations on Thursday.

