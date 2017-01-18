VIDEO: Transgender person attacked by man with gun, report says

Video posted online appears to show a transgender woman being attacked by a man with a gun, according to a report. (Source: FOX 8 Viewer)

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an incident that was caught on camera involving the beating of an individual.

It shows a man with a gun in his hand chasing another person. At one point, the two are face to face and the man with the gun begins to hit the other person several times.

An NOPD spokesperson said the department is aware of the video and investigating the incident.

It is unclear where and when the attack took place.

San Diego Gay & Lesbian News posted an article about the attack based on a Facebook post and YouTube video. The article said the woman attacked was transgender.

(A Facebook user) reposted the video as a call to action to identify the men and have them arrested. She writes: “so these two ‘straight’ guys ‘volunteered’ their time to ride around their city targeting gay and trans people on the streets of (NO, Louisiana).” The video shows the men in the vehicle saying they are "gonna gun a punk down" then recording an assault and shouting to the armed attacker, “shoot that b*tch.” The word "punk" is derogatory slang which means a homosexual.

If you know anything about the attack, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

