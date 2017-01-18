Esplanade Mall seeking feedback from shoppers

Owners of the Esplanade mall in Kenner are looking for your feedback. The mall has seen declining sales in recent years under the ownership of Simon Property Group, and are looking to make changes to shape a better future for the property under its new ownership with Pacific Retail Capital Partners.

Retailer Macy's is also set to leave the mall later this year leaving shoppers with stores like Dillard's, Champ's, Target, Old Navy, Foot Locker and Claire's.

Check out the short survey on esplanademall.com to answer a few questions about your shopping experience. The survey hopes to make gain feedback about what changes the community would like to see.

