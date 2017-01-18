Police: Woman enticed victim before robbery

New Orleans police arrested a woman whom they say set up a man for an armed robbery.

Rikeisha "Auriel" Moore, 35, allegedly asked the victim to meet at her apartment complex in the 6800 block of Tara Lane.

According to investigators, Moore took the victim to the back of the apartment complex Monday where he was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown men.

Police identified Moore the next day in the robbery. Moore was arrested for principal to armed robbery and transported to Central Lockup where she was booked.

If you have any more information about the robbery, contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-111. You can remain anonymous.

