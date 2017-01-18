Police: Woman enticed victim before robbery

Mosquito season has arrived and one Tulane expert says now is the time to protect yourself.more>>
Three men were robbed, and one of them shot, after their car broke down on Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.more>>
“This was a complete tragedy for our family, but we feel justice has been served,” says Elizabeth Pence.more>>
Louisiana Economic Development announced April 21 Provision Healthcare plans to develop what it's calling Louisiana Proton Therapy Center. The center will be house in 30,000 square feet of space at University Medical Center.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department invites residents and visitors to have a free cup of coffee with officers on Saturday morning.more>>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.more>>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.more>>
A Lexington teen's faith-based blog post has touched a lot of hearts based on its "13 Reasons Why" someone can battle the thoughts of suicide.more>>
