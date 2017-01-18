NOPD: One person shot in the Desire neighborhood - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: One person shot in the Desire neighborhood

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the Desire neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Ursula Spencer Way, according to initial police reports.

Police say there is one victim.

No further details are currently available.

