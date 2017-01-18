Woman beaten and robbed after getting off bus in Jefferson Parish

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for the robbery and beating of a woman.

On December 26 around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery that occurred outside of the Salvation Army located at 100 Jefferson Highway.

Deputies learned that a female victim was beaten and robbed by an unknown black male after she exited from a public bus.

The suspect stole the victim's cell phone and fled the area on a bicycle.

Detectives located video surveillance that captured an image of the suspect and the bicycler.

The suspect was described as a black male, between 20 to 30 years of age, with short twist style hair and medium build. He was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with an image of a football in the middle and the word "CHAMP" and tan colored boots.

The bicycle he rode off on appears to have a chrome colored front rim, and a black colored rear rim.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect or who may have information regarding this robbery is asked to contact JPSO OR Crimestoppers.

