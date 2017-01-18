David: Storms likely Thursday

Fog is again a concern for the entire area tonight. Expect delays on the Causeway overnight and possibly into Thursday morning as well.

By late morning and midday, storms will be building to our west and moving in this direction. Widespread rain and a few storms are likely tomorrow afternoon. A few of the storms could be severe. The rain moves out by the evening hours.

Friday will be a dry day as we wait for an even stronger system to approach on Saturday.

Saturday looks to bring another round of storms that could last into Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy and severe weather can't be ruled out.

Windy and cooler weather arrives during the day Sunday and the winds remain gusty into Monday.

