Deputies: Irate convicted felon threatened people, ran from officers

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Ronald Washington Jr. on Wednesday.

Deputies say they got a call that Washington was irate and threatening people around him. Deputies interviewed Washington and found he was in possession of a large-caliber handgun.

Deputies tried to place Washington under arrest, but they said he tried to flee. He was subdued by deputies and taken to the Assumption Parish Jail. Washington, a convicted felon, was booked with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery of a police officer, aggravated assault, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace. He has not yet had a bond hearing.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should call the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 369-7281.

