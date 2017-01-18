Sheriff: 2016 saw lowest JP crime rate in over 40 years

Sheriff Newell Norman said with the implementation of technology and hard work by his deputies, Jefferson Parish had the lowest overall crime rate since 1974.

Most of the major crimes in Jefferson Parish were down in 2016, including burglary, rape, robbery, assault and theft. Murder and auto theft, however, were up throughout the parish.

The sheriff said of the 44 murders in 2016, 37 have been cleared with an arrest.

The sheriff said he encourages his officers to concentrate on the emerging trends of crime. The sheriff said his office have found a correlation between thefts and people struggling with addiction, and his deputies work with criminals to get help.

Normand said his office is working with citizen-owned surveillance cameras to help solve crimes. And with the citizens' approval, his deputies can remotely access those cameras when looking for evidence of a crime.

The Sheriff's Office has also teamed up with 200 local organization to reduce shoplifting, which said has a $1 million economic impact on the parish each month.

The sheriff said he believes the parish would see a 15 percent reduction in car burglaries if citizens locked their cars.

