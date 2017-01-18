Jammed gun may have saved a woman's life after a bar brawl

A jammed gun may have saved the life of a woman who got into a fight with another woman outside of a New Orleans bar. The NOPD is looking for 30-year r Keyira Gable. Police say Gable got into a physical altercation with outside a bar in the 1900 block of North Claiborne Avenue. The incident reportedly happened on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on January 15, 2017.

Police say after the fight broke up, the two separated and both left the bar. However, police say a short time later, Gable spotted the woman and her friend at the intersection of St. Anthony Street and St. Claude Avenue. While in the area, detectives say Gable lowered her car window and fired a gunshot at the victims.

The NOPD says Gable attempted to fire several more rounds at the victims, but the firearm malfunctioned. Gable was positively identified as the suspect, according to officers.

Once apprehended, Gable faces two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and for a felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information on the location of this suspect, please contact any Fifth District detective at 504-658-6050 or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

