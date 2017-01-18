Slidell man booked with child sex abuse; sheriff says there may be more victims

A Slidell man has been booked with sexual abuse of a young Chalmette girl, and authorities are trying to determine if there are other victims in other states where he has lived, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann.

The abuse took place in the early 2000s.

Timothy Gemelli, 54, who lived on Fazzio Drive in Chalmette at the time, is being held in St. Bernard Parish Prison in lieu of a $400,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office has not released details of what led to his arrest.

Detectives are trying to determine if there were other victims in Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Mississippi and Slidell.

Several women who were girls at the time Gemelli lived in Colorado are expected to meet with authorities in a town there, Pohlmann said.

Gemelli was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile girl in St. Bernard Parish in 1981. He was credited with time served and placed on probation after pleading guilty. He was also arrested for aggravated battery in St. Bernard in 1982 after he shot a woman. The victim survived, and Gemelli received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to negligent injury.

Anyone with information about other possible sex abuse cases involving Gemelli is asked to call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

