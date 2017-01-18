Saints can carry over $5.74 million of cap space in 2017

The Saints can carry over $5.74 million in cap space from 2016. (FOX 8 Photo)

The Saints will experience a rarity this offseason. For the first time in years, they'll enter the new league year with significant cap space. According to NFLPA records, the Saints can carry over $5.74 million in unused 2016 cap space into 2017.

With the additional funds, the Saints project to be $25 million- $35 million under the salary cap.

The official NFL salary cap will be released in March.

