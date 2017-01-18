Houma man pleads guilty to child porn possession

Federal prosecutors said law enforcement found more than a thousand images and hundreds of sexually explicit videos on a Houma man's electronic devices.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite says Michael Chauvin, 31, pleaded guilty to the one-count indictment that charged him with possession of child pornography.

Law enforcement officials searched Chauvin's home in August of 2015.

Investigators say Chauvin used his computer and smart phone to search for and share images and video of children as young as two years old engaged in sexually explicit acts.

Chauvin could be sentenced to as much as twenty years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He may also be required to register as a sex offender.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt on April 12.

The case was part of a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse called Project Safe Childhood.

