Mild winter weather forces people to fight mosquitoes

Don't expect to get much of a break from fighting mosquitoes this winter.

Mild weather is making it possible for mosquitoes to thrive during months we usually associate with fewer numbers of the bugs. Mosquitoes can be active as long as temperatures are above 50 degrees. Entomologists note a blast of cold air probably won't get rid of them. "They actually have a type of anti-freeze in their blood. So even if it gets down below freezing, they can survive," said LSU Shreveport Biological Sciences Department Associate Professor Beverly Burden. "It would slow their activity down but it would not dampen their survivability. They are just going to slow down and go hide somewhere."

Another factor that keeps mosquitoes around during winter is the insect's ability to lay eggs that can withstand cold temperatures.

