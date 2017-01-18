Fournette returns to St. Augustine bearing presents, proclamations

Leonard Fournette returned Wednesday to the gymnasium where he signed his National Letter of Intent three years ago.

This time, the record-setting running back was returning the favor for the help he received while attending St. Augustine High School. The LSU product announced the initiation of an annual award, the 'BUGA 5', which will be given to students and administrators who represent Fournette's mission of "Being United Generates Attitude."

After entering to a marching band and cheering crowd, Fournette talked about the emotions of his return. "It brought back a lot of memories, seeing a lot of these dudes that are seniors now. I played on the team and they were on the same team with me, but they were just younger. To see them become young men, it's crazy," Fournette said.

Fournette also talked with reporters about his goals for the upcoming NFL combine. "Next step is to get that 40 time down, that bench, prepare myself to be a professional athlete. 4.4 flat, 4.3....we'll see. A lot of people don't think I'm fast but we'll see," Fournette added.

The New Orleans-native is projected to be an early first round pick in April's NFL Draft and could even go as high as first overall to the Cleveland Browns but that's not a focus as he prepares for the process. "At the end of the day...I mean...it doesn't matter because there are a lot of great talents....Myles Garrett, DeShaun Watson, a lot of those guys that are great," Fournette said. "So at the end of the day, we'll see what happens...You never know where the chips will fall."

Four of Fournette's former LSU teammates will get a chance to upgrade their draft stock at the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile. The game is set for Saturday, January 28th. FOX 8's coverage from practice begins Tuesday, January 24th.

