Tulane's early lead evaporates in loss to Tulsa

Tulane looked to be on the way to their second win in three outings when they jumped out to a 15-3 lead on Tulsa but the Golden Hurricanes went on a 39-13 run to end the first half and never looked back en route to an 89-82 victory over the Wave.

Cameron Reynolds led the Greenies with 20 points and 12 assists while Kain Harris, Melvin Frazier and Ray Ona Embo also reached double digit scoring.

Mike Dunleavy, Sr.'s team hosts Cincinnati Saturday at 3 PM.

