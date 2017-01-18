Tulane's early lead evaporates in loss to Tulsa

The first thing that pops out of the Saints schedule is the first quarter of the season. It's brutal.more>>
The National Football League announced the 2017 regular season schedule tonight and the highlights for the New Orleans Saints slate includes at least two prime time nationally-televised games, a nationally broadcast contest from London’s Wembley Stadium and a home opener against the defending Super Bowl champions.more>>
The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two...more>>
The Saints will open their season in primetime, according to Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
