Pelicans get to rest starters in blowout win over Magic

The Pelicans survived an injury scare from Anthony Davis in the second quarter and eventually pulled away from the Orlando Magic to start their six-game home stand with a 118-98 victory.

Davis went to the locker room momentarily in the second quarter to get X-rays on his left hand but returned and eventually played 29 minutes, logging 21 points and 14 rebounds. He was one of six scorers in double digits as the Pels shot 49.5% from the field and 41.7% from deep.

New Orleans natives Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin both reached double digit scoring in their homecomings.

The Pelicans continue their run of home games Monday when they host the defending champion Cavaliers at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.