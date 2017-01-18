Abilene Christian pulls away from Nicholls

Despite a pair of 20-point efforts from Hope Pawlowski and Cassidy Barrios, the Nicholls State University women’s basketball team dropped a hard-fought contest, against reining Southland champion Abilene Christian, 89-73 Wednesday night at Stopher Gym.

Pawlowski matched her career-high of 23 points by knocking down 7 of 11 from the field, two 3-pointers and converted all seven free throw attempts.

Tykeria Williams also scored in double figures, netting all 11 of her points in the first half as Nicholls (5-12, 2-4 SLC) headed into the break with a 39-38 lead over ACU (11-7, 5-1 SLC).

Sydney Shelstead and Lizzy Dimba both turned in double-doubles for ACU, while Suzzy finished two rebounds shy of one and added six assists.

Nicholls will continue its home stand Saturday, Jan. 21 against Lamar.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.