LSU loses up-and-down game to Auburn, 78-74

LSU jumped out to a 26-15 lead in the first half at Auburn but allowed the home team to go on strong runs to end the first half and start the second and ultimately, the visiting Tigers fell short, 78-74.

Sophomore Antonio Blakeney was a game time decision with an ankle injury and ultimately came off the bench to score 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Johnny Jones' team falls to 1-5 in SEC play and 9-8 overall with a trip to Arkansas next on the schedule. Tip-off Saturday from Fayetteville is set for 7:30 p.m.

