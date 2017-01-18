Juan's World: Playoff basketball anyone???

Welcome in to Juan's World, where it's prediction time for the Pelicans.

They just beat Orlando by 20 points, 118-98. They have five more games in this season-long six-game home stand to play. I think they'll win four of six with their only loses coming against Cleveland and San Antonio. Yes, I think they'll beat Oklahoma City. And by the time this home stand comes to a close, they'll be holding on to the eighth and final playoff spot as the All-Star game approaches.

Why do I think this? Well, the last time the Pels had a lengthy home stand, they won four of five to get in to the playoff discussion. This time, I just think they'l turn the corner and remain there.

Of course, tomorrow, I could think differently. But, for now, I see a lot of things to like about this team.

Juan's World, Juan's World...Excellent!!!

