Public Service Commission decision affects flood victims

The Louisiana Public Service Commission has decided to extend an order that prohibits disconnection of utility services in flood-affected parishes. The orders were originally issued in August 2016 after widespread flooding placed many parishes in a state of disaster. The orders were set to expire today but have been extended due to many residents still in the recovery phase.

The decision came as commissioners held their first monthly meeting of 2017 today in Baton Rouge. The commission welcomed its newest member, Commissioner Mike Francis from district 4 and also voted Commissioner Scott Angelle, who has been serving as interim chairman, as Chairman.

