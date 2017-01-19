First Alert Traffic: Two vehicle crash on Manhattan Blvd., all lanes open

A two-vehicle crash involving at least one badly damaged vehicle temporarily shut down one side of Manhattan Boulevard early Thursday.

All lanes have since reopened.

Manhattan Boulevard was closed between the Westbank Expressway to Lapalco Boulevard.

The cause of the accident is not currently known, but one car ended up in the fence of the Gator Supply Company in the 2200 block of Manhattan Blvd.

The second vehicle involved in the accident is in the parking lot.

The driver of one of the vehicles said she was traveling along Manhattan Blvd when she saw a car quickly approaching from behind.

She was hit from behind and both vehicles spun out with one of the vehicles hitting the fence.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a nearby hospital.

The condition of both drivers has not been released.

