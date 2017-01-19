Your Weather Authority: Dense fog advisory early, rain will move around lunchtime

Another dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. with plenty of warm moist air around.
There could be delays on the Causeway. Extra caution is advised on bridges and areas near or over water.
Visibility will stay low for much of the morning, but we should see the fog lifting a bit by late morning as rain approaches.
Storms building to our west will start to make an impact around lunchtime.
There will be widespread coverage and a few storms with heavy downpours or even some small hail through the afternoon.
A few storms may reach severe levels.
The storm prediction center places just about the entire area under a marginal risk of severe weather.
Most of this round of rain will be done by the evening hours.
Friday will be a dry day, but an even stronger system will approach late Friday and into Saturday morning.
We can expect another round of storms with strong periods through the day.
Rainy weather is expected to last into Sunday with more risk of severe storms.
Windy and cooler weather arrives during the day Sunday and the winds remain gusty into Monday.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
