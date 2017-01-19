Jefferson Parish schools consider changes to attendance zones - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Jefferson Parish schools consider changes to attendance zones

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
HARVEY, LA (WVUE) -

The Jefferson Parish School Board will hold a public hearing tonight to talk about proposed changes to how some school attendance districts are drawn.

Proposed attendance zone changes would impact three elementary schools and six middle schools on the Westbank.

Parents with questions on the proposal are invited to attend a meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Parish School Board administration building on Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.

