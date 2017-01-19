Power outage hits 3,000 Entergy customers in Avondale - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Power outage hits 3,000 Entergy customers in Avondale

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Entergy) (Source: Entergy)
AVONDALE, LA (WVUE) -

A little over 3,000 Entergy customers are without power in Avondale.

Power was restored to about half of those customers by about 9 a.m.

Entergy crews are working to determine the cause of the outage.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly